Veterans thank York Co. Burger Kings, customers for donating to ‘unmet needs’

Veterans from across South Carolina thanked York County Burger King restaurants and their customers Wednesday for donating thousands of dollars to help veterans transition to civilian life.
The Unmet Needs program run nationally by the Veterans of Foreign Wars group raised more than $3.8 million in the United States in 2016. Almost $3,000 of that came from donations at five Burger King locations in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.
Management and employees at the stores helped with needs of veterans who some say are overlooked as they move back into civilian life after the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It just made sense to get involved in this good program that helps with unmet needs for our veterans,” said Marvin Davis, district manager for area Burger King stores. “They have been there to help us.”
Hugh Gunter of Lexington, a national VFW leader, praised the York County Burger King stores and their customers for supporting the men and women in uniform. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 to veterans who qualify for assistance.
“These are the kind of community programs that all of us are proud to be a part of,” Gunter said.
Area VFW posts have been involved in the program that collects money each November the past two years, said Paul Turevon, senior vice commander for Rock Hill’s Post 2889.
“With Veterans Day in November, it is a natural time to show support for our veterans,” Turevon said.
Dave Davenport of Rock Hill Post 2889, a district commander for posts in York and Lancaster counties, said the VFW and its Unmet Needs program helps veterans who have given so much to the community and country.
“Some of them, they need more than others after what they have done,” Davenport said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Want to know more?
Learn about the VFW Unmet Needs program at vfw.org/assistance/financial-grants.
