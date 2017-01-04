York, Chester counties could get up to 2 inches of snow early Saturday

Forecasters say the snowfall this weekend is increasginly likely in York and Chester counties, and preparations have begin to keep roads clear and safe.
Temperatures in Rock Hill are expected to warm up to 60 degrees Wednesday, but wintry weather is expected to move in overnight Friday into Saturday.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday called for a 30 percent chance of snow. But on Wednesday, forecasters said there’s a 50 percent chance for 1 to 2 inches of snowfall before noon Saturday.
“We’ll have more confidence as we get closer to the event,” said Jeffrey Taylor, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer. He said the seven-day forecast is updated every 12 hours.
Taylor said snowfall could begin after 9 p.m. Friday and is expected to taper off by early afternoon Saturday.
Friday night’s low will be in the high 20s. Saturday’s high is expected to reach the mid-30s with overnight lows in the teens. Sunday could see sunshine and a high of 37 and a low of 16.
“The lows each night are well below freezing,” Taylor said. “The colder it is, the better it (snow) will stick around.”
S.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews in Rock Hill are getting ready.
“Today we’re starting to outfit our trucks with plows, sanders and brine tanks,” said Steven Diamond, assistant resident maintenance engineer at the Robertson Road location. “Tomorrow, we’ll begin pre-treating roads before the storm hits to prevent ice on roads.”
Diamond said the 101 employees will work 12-hour shifts starting early Friday morning through Saturday.
“Hopefully, Sunday it will clear,” he said.
SC DOT will focus on Interstate 77 and primary roads in the county, Diamond said, then secondary roads.
He advises drivers to slow down on I-77 and other roads near DOT trucks running at speeds of 35 mph. He also says drivers on secondary roads should be cautious because those roads are more likely to build up ice and snow from less use than primary roads.
“Even though the speed limit is posted, feel free not to drive that fast,” Diamond said, “especially on newer roads, where you can’t see the ice.”
Diamond said a positive for potential poor road conditions is the forecast falls on the weekend.
“Stay home and enjoy the snow in your yards, and stay off the roads as much as you can,” he said.
Diamond said in the event conditions are worse than expected, DOT is prepared with calcium chloride, which is more aggressive than salt brine.
