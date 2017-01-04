York, Chester counties could get up to 2 inches of snow early Saturday

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:23 Veterans thank York County Burger King restaurants, customers for donations

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

2:23 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County