Local

January 4, 2017 2:43 PM

Getting strange calls from ‘Major Hudgins’? It’s a scam, say York County deputies

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

YORK COUNTY

The York County Sheriff’s Office says it has fielded several calls from citizens who have received phone calls or messages from someone claiming to be a “Major Hudgins” from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Hudgins serves as the undersheriff for York County, but public information officer Trent Faris told The Herald Wednesday that the calls are a scam. He said the calls are not actually from Hudgins or any other member of the Sheriff’s Office.

The number being used by the scammer ends with the last four digits 0778, according to Faris. The Sheriff’s Office recommended that citizens use this guide to learn more about scammers and their tactics.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos