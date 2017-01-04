Getting strange calls from ‘Major Hudgins’? It’s a scam, say York County deputies

The York County Sheriff’s Office says it has fielded several calls from citizens who have received phone calls or messages from someone claiming to be a “Major Hudgins” from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Hudgins serves as the undersheriff for York County, but public information officer Trent Faris told The Herald Wednesday that the calls are a scam. He said the calls are not actually from Hudgins or any other member of the Sheriff’s Office.
The number being used by the scammer ends with the last four digits 0778, according to Faris. The Sheriff’s Office recommended that citizens use this guide to learn more about scammers and their tactics.
SCAM ALERT - Someone is calling #YorkCo citizens posing as Major Hudgins. This is a #PhoneScam Educate yourself here https://t.co/nqCcZ5rZwX— YorkCoSheriffSC (@YorkCoSheriffSC) January 4, 2017
