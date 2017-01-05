Man stabs dog ‘at least 20 times’ when it attacks his dog, Rock Hill police say

A 50-year-old man told police he stabbed a dog he described as a pit bull “at least 20 times” after it attacked his dog as they were walking in a Rock Hill neighborhood, according to a police report.
The man told police he was was walking his dog on a leash when the other dog attacked his animal “without cause nor provocation, grabbing it by the neck,” the report says. The man told authorities that he attempted to pull the dog off, but was unable to free his dog, the report says.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Blanche Circle in Rock Hill at about 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, the report says.
The man said he feared for the life of himself and his dog, the report says. He told police he stabbed the other dog in the side “at least 20 times” with a pocket knife, according to the report.
The man said he stopped stabbing the other dog when it released his dog.
The man said he cut his finger while stabbing the dog, and drove to Riverview Medical Center, where he met with Rock Hill police, the report says.
Officers saw a large cut on the man’s right index finger, and a “large amount of blood” in his car, the report says. The man’s dog had a large wet spot on its neck, consistent with a bite, the report says. The dog that was attacked did not appear to be in immediate distress.
James Hart, idenfied by police as the owner of the attacking dog, told police he was not home at the time, and that he found his dog on his porch with two wounds in its left side, the report says.
Hart told authorities all of his dogs were secured on tethers in his back yard, and that his dog is not aggressive, the report said. Officers said the dog was friendly. Other than the two stab wounds, its condition was not available.
Officers noted that a spring-loaded pressure lock was used to attach the dog to a chain, not a leash, the report says. Police noticed several pools of blood on the north side of the home, the report says, with drops around the front porch.
A witness told police he saw Hart’s dog charge at the victim’s dog and the dogs began to “engage in mutual combat,” according to the report. The witness told police the victim did stab the attacking dog but stopped once the dog let go of his dog, the report says.
The witness said he put Hart’s dog on the porch and called him, the report says.
Hart was issued a citation for animal at large and his court date is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20, according to the report.
This is the second recorded pit bull attack in two months in York County. A 71-year-old veteran was attacked by two dogs while putting up Christmas lights in front of his York home on Dec. 11.
York city leaders are considering a potential law against dangerous dogs, but have not taken any action after a meeting Tuesday night. More than 100 dog lovers packed York City Hall in opposition of the law.
Check back for updates.
Comments