Wrestling canceled, band postponed because of expected winter storm, snow

A winter storm expected to dump as much as 5 inches of snow or more on the area Friday night through Saturday has already caused some events to be canceled or postponed.
▪ The Region 3 band auditions for many area high school students scheduled for Saturday at Blythewood High School north of Columbia has been rescheduled for Jan. 14, school officials said.
▪ The 2017 Rock Hill High Bearcat Invitational wrestling tournament scheduled for Saturday has been canceled; the event will not be rescheduled.
▪ Indian Land versus Nation Ford and York versus Lancaster basketball games scheduled for Friday are being played Thursday night. Lewisville versus Andrew Jackson basketball scheduled for Friday has been postponed to an undetermined date.
▪ Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will close for the weekend at 6 p.m Friday.
▪ Saturday’s Joe Davis Run for Recovery in Fort Mill has been postponed until Jan. 14
All after-school activities planned for the Lancaster County School District have been postponed through Sunday. That includes:
▪ Andrew Jackson High boys and girls varsity basketball games against Lewisville
▪ Buford High boys and girls varsity basketball games against Chesterfield (moved to Jan. 19 at Chesterfield, game Saturday against Great Falls postponed until later date)
