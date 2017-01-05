2 chosen for scholarship that honors fallen Rock Hill firefighter

Fallen firefighter Chuck Mozingo is remembered as a good friend and an inspiration to others. Now, his legacy will live on by helping the children of his fellow firefighters.
Rock Hill fire fighter Dan Ozog has funded a memorial scholarship in honor of Mozingo, who died of leukemia in July.
The scholarship awards $500 each to two children of active and retired Rock Hill Fire Department employees, Ozog said. An enrichment scholarship for pre-high school aged children supports an activity that will enrich a child’s life, such as dance lessons or a foreign exchange program. A college scholarship is awarded to high school students and students currently enrolled in a college or university.
Funds are paid directly to the educational institution or organization supporting the enrichment activity.
Also an Allen Tate realtor, Ozog said he funded the scholarship as a way to honor Mozingo and support the children of local fire fighters.
The recipients are Breanna Driggers and Matthew Myers.
Myers is a sixth grader at Clover Middle School and the son of Capt. Rusty Myers, Ozog said.
The enrichment scholarship will support Matthew’s 10-day trip to Europe with his school’s International Club, his father said. Myers said his son, 12, has been fundraising for the trip, where he will get to explore historic sites.
Myers said Matthew is an avid reader and history lover.
“He’s very much into history and geography,” he said. “His favorite hobby is hanging out in the library reading books.”
Myers said the trip is an once-in-a-lifetime chance.
“This is an opportunity for him to put actual sights, smells, scenes and sounds to the words he has read,” he said. “It’s exciting for him.”
Driggers, a sophomore at Lander University studying early childhood education, earned the $500 college scholarship.
Driggers volunteers with an after-school homework center where she tutors Spanish-speaking students, according to her application. She also has worked with special needs students in a therapeutic riding horsemanship program and with a daycare center.
“For me personally, a teacher is someone in the position to guide a child to be their best,” she said on her application.
Driggers, 19, is dedicated to her education and will use the funds to pay college expenses. She said a former teacher is her inspiration.
“I want to carry on her legacy and be a great influence on my future students like she was on me,” Driggers said. “I am grateful for the scholarship and any financial help to work toward my goal, which is to be a great teacher.”
The Chuck Mozingo Memorial Scholarship is just another way to honor one of the city’s own, Ozog said. Mozingo was with the fire department for 10 years.
“A lot of people loved him at our department,” Ozog said. “It’s great that it can honor someone good and do something good.”
