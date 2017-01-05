York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm

The South Carolina Department of Transportation released 45,000 gallons of brine mixture onto York County roads Thursday ahead of a storm that could produce up to eight inches of snow beginning Friday. The salt solution is used to keep ice from forming on the roads, although transportation officials said it is not a guarantee ice will not form. The department will continue applying the mixture Friday as the storm moves in.
Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

Children and adults alike "oohed" and "aahed" over a miniature train and village at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in York last week during an annual tradition. The church has displayed the trains and buildings belonging to pastor Charles Aurand and members for nine years. Visitors donated food items and money to give to local charities.

After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant has seen it all in his 45 years of law enforcement, including the last 20 as York County Sheriff. In 2017, he'll pass the reins to son-in-law Kevin Tolson. Bryant looks back on his career as the area's top cop. He shares his last message to York County residents, why he uses a Clint Eastwood-inspired ring tone and keeps Christmas cards from former President George W. Bush.

Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

Former South Pointe High School and NFL standout Jadeveon Clowney has donated $10,000 to local youth for Christmas. The 50 children in need received $200 each for a shopping spree at a Rock Hill Walmart. Members of the South Pointe varsity football team — who won the class 4A state championship title last week — escorted the children around the store to pick out their presents.

Seven Rock Hill churches feed the hungry at Christmas Eve lunch

Volunteers with the Hunger Outreach Program in Rock Hill prepared a hot meal for more than 200 people Saturday at the annual Christmas Eve Dinner. Volunteers held the meal — which included turkey, rice, gravy, green beans, corn, bread, fruit and dessert — at Grace Lutheran Church. Additional meals were taken to the Renew Our Community Outreach Center and an apartment complex.

Indian Land couple uses lighted 'Peanuts' to spread holiday cheer

Dorian and Monica Taft of Indian Land join festive neighbors in the Shelly Woods subdivision with a display of holiday lights. The Taft's theme this year is "A Whimsical Wonderland," with the Peanuts cartoon and lots of snowmen, Santas, stars and even geese. Many of the homes in the neighborhood are brightly lit with different themes.

