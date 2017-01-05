Local
York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm
The South Carolina Department of Transportation released 45,000 gallons of brine mixture onto York County roads Thursday ahead of a storm that could produce up to eight inches of snow beginning Friday. The salt solution is used to keep ice from forming on the roads, although transportation officials said it is not a guarantee ice will not form. The department will continue applying the mixture Friday as the storm moves in.Tracy Kimball