Updated forecast calls for 6-8 inches of snow in York County Friday night, Saturday

A winter storm is expected to sweep into York, Chester and Lancaster counties tonight, with a “heavy snow” accumulation of 6 to 8 inches possible Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The most recent forecast Friday morning called for 3 to 5 inches of new snow Friday night and another 1 to 3 inches of snow on Saturday morning, according to the service.
The weather service has warned the storm could mean power losses and treacherous roads across the region. Updated forecasts since Wednesday have called for increasingly larger amounts of snow.
The heaviest snow is expected in Rock Hill and the northeastern part of York County, with a lower accumulation of 4 to 6 inches expected in Chester County, and less than that in Lancaster County, the forecast says.
The forecast calls for rain likely before 8 p.m. Friday, then snow between 8 and 11 p.m., and patchy freezing fog after 3 a.m. Saturday.
The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, according to the weather service.
Saturday’s forecast calls for snow, mainly before 10 a.m.
Lows tonight are expected around 28 degrees, with Saturday highs around 32 degrees, the weather service says.
The snow could stick around, as temperatures fall well below freezing. Temperatures are expected to drop much lower Saturday night, with a low around 10 degrees, and again Sunday night, with a low around 6 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to warm up early in the week, with highs around 32 degrees on Monday and 45 degrees on Tuesday.
