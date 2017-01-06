Man charged with felony DUI in Chester County triple-fatal crash in October

The S.C. Highway Patrol has charged Joseph Dewayne Knox with three counts of felony DUI in a triple-fatal head-on crash last October.
Three people, including two from Rock Hill and one from Chester, were killed Oct. 23 when police say Knox’s 2006 white Ford van struck a pickup truck head-on.
Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker identified those who died as Anthony “Tony” Lynn Roof, 46, of Chester; Willie James Perry, 76, of Rock Hill; and Sir Lawrence Darby, 53, of Rock Hill.
Darby, a longtime custodian at the Winthrop University Coliseum, was honored at a funeral in the space where he cleaned for 15 years.
Knox survived the crash, and was taken by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
According to Tinker and State Trooper Joe Hovis, Knox was traveling south on Saluda Road with Roof around 12:30 a.m. when the van veered off the right side of the road. Knox then came back onto the road and struck Perry’s truck, killing Perry and Darby, according to officials.
