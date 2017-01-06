Man arrested after throwing knife at woman in McHale’s in Rock Hill, police say

A 30-year-old man was arrested late Thursday night at McHale’s on Main in downtown Rock Hill after he reportedly threw an open knife at a woman, a police report says.
Christopher Blackmon was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, offering violence, and carrying an unlawful weapon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the business Thursday night when a woman told police Blackmon took his knife, with the blade open, and threw it at her while she was behind the bar.
Blackmon was intoxicated when police met with him, according to the report.
Officers placed Blackmon in a patrol car and transported him to Rock Hill City Jail, the report states.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments