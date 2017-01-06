Share your fun snow photos with The Herald, win a gift card

At The Herald we understand that snow is an event, and a time to create fun memories.
So we’re inviting readers to submit your best snow photos over the weekend. Some of the best photos will be featured at heraldonline.com and some others will be published in print, either in the daily paper or in the January edition of Down Home magazine.
Here’s what to do.
Email photos to assignmentdesk@heraldonline.com. Include a brief description of what’s going on and who is in the photo. And please include a contact phone number in case we have questions. We will edit all photos based on appropriateness for a daily newspaper.
The three top photos will receive $50 VISA gift cards. All submissions become the property of The Herald and may be published in any format.
