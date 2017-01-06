Weekend events for schools, others canceled; shelters extend hours

School happenings and other weekend events were canceled due to an expected winter storm, while shelters in York County are extending weekend hours for the needy.
The Renew Our Community, or ROC, center at 119 E. White St. in downtown Rock Hill will open Saturday during the day. The night shelter for men at Bethel United Methodist Church will stay open all day Sunday, said James Jeter, director of collective impact at the United Way of York County.
Transportation between the sites will be provided. York County police agencies and others who come in contact with the homeless have been advised of the changes.
“We have planned to make sure people in need have a place to be all through the weekend,” Jeter said.
Homeless shelters at Bethel UMC, The Haven and Salvation Army are close to capacity, Jeter said, but an overflow is available.
For information, call United Way of York County at 803-324-2735 or 211.
Events canceled
▪ All school and district events with Rock Hill schools after 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday night have been canceled. Challenger after-school programs at elementary schools were open on Friday.
▪ The School Choice Fair has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan Middle School.
▪ All weekend events at school districts in Fort Mill, Clover and Chester have been canceled.
▪ All Lancaster County solid waste convenience sites will be closed on Saturday.
▪ The Sierra Hull concert at the McCelvey Center, planed for Saturday, has been rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
▪ Auditions for the play “Sylvia” at the Fort Mill Community Playhouse have been postponed until 7 p.m. Jan. 15 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
▪ “Polter-Heist” Dinner Theater at USC-Lancaster campus has been rescheduled to March 3. Call 803-289-1486 for details.
▪ The Region 3 band auditions for area high school students Saturday at Blythewood High School, north of Columbia, has been rescheduled for Jan. 14, school officials said.
▪ The 2017 Rock Hill High Bearcat Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled.
▪ Lewisville vs. Andrew Jackson basketball scheduled for Friday has been postponed to an undetermined date.
▪ Lewisville High School boys’ and girls’ basketball games scheduled Friday have been postponed to an undetermined date.
▪ Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will close for the weekend at 6 p.m Friday.
▪ Saturday’s Joe Davis Run for Recovery in Fort Mill has been postponed until Jan. 14.
All after-school activities planned for the Lancaster County School District have been postponed through Sunday. That includes:
▪ Andrew Jackson High boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball games against Lewisville.
▪ Buford High boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball games against Chesterfield (moved to Jan. 19 at Chesterfield, game Saturday against Great Falls postponed until later date).
Send event postponements or cancellations to assignmentdesk@heraldonline.com.
