Storm slickens some York County roads, snow still expected Saturday

A winter storm slickened roads with a light coat of sleet and ice across York County early Saturday, but brought less overnight snow than expected.
York County Emergency Management reported icy, slushy roads in the Rock Hill area early Saturday. Driving conditions were worse in northern York County, toward the state line, including the Fort Mill area and the Clover area from S.C. 55 north, the agency reported.
No serious wrecks or power outages had been reported as of 8 a.m. Saturday, the agency said.
However, a light snow was falling around 8 a.m. Saturday, and the forecast from the National Weather Service still called for possible snow Saturday of 1 to 3 inches across York County, with high temperatures in the low 30s.
The Greenville-Spartanburg office of the weather service reported around daybreak Saturday that the overnight line between rain and snow was hovering along and just south of Interstate 85 through the early morning, and cold air had lagged the moisture, causing “mainly just a cold rain.”
However, the agency reported that “cold air is coming,” and a light Saturday snow is still likely, mainly before 1 p.m. The low Saturday night is expected around 10 degrees, the agency said, with Sunday highs around 30 degrees and a Sunday night low around 9 degrees.
Highs are expected around 33 degrees Monday and 44 degrees Tuesday.
