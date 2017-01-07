Weather photos: Herald readers submit pictures of winter, snow

Dominic Couto, 4, of Catawba heads out ready to sled Saturday.
Submitted by Stephanie Couto
The storm of 2017.
Submitted by Steve and Carol Marks
Evan Greene, 8 months, of Rock Hill is ready to help clear the roads.
Submitted by Shannon Greene
Kevin the cat enjoys his first snow behind his owners’ house in Regent Park in Fort Mill.
Submitted by Hannah Wells
Dean, Anna, Dougie and Trey Sealey attempt to sled in the snow on the road near their Lake Wylie home.
Submitted by Ashley Sealey
Steve and Carol Marks of Fort Mill enjoy the snow.
Submitted by Steve and Carol Marks
This snowy scene was shot in Fort Mill.
Submitted by Claire VanOstenbridge
Oliver, owned by Erica Ring, enjoys playing in the snow in the back yard of her home in Clover.
Submitted by Erica Ring
River Bannister, 8, front, and Eve Martell, 9, and Roobie, all of Fort Mill, make the most of the light snowfall Saturday morning.
Stephanie Marks Martell
Submitted by Stephanie Marks Martell
First snowfall for Cooper Robinson, 10 days old, in Clover.
Submitted by Summer Robinson
Peach trees in Fort Mill sparkle covered in ice Saturday.
Submitted by Carol Marks
Kynslee Cole, 4, of Lake Wylie enjoys the snow Saturday.
Submitted by Ashley Cole
Snow fell on Blackburn Street in York.
Submitted by Pat McCurry
Pat McCurry of York enjoys the snowfall Saturday.
Submitted by Pat McCurry
A view 300 feet above Rock Hill on Saturday shows snow-covered rooftops.
Submitted by Sanjay Vyas
Emma, 2, of York was fascinated by the tracks her boots left in the snow, and thought it was hilarious.
Submitted by Chris and Jennifer Stanley