Winter photos: Freezing rain and snow cover trees and roads in York County

Chelsy Meltzner plays with her dog Milly near icy peach trees in Fort Mill Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Snow pours early Saturday on Celanese Road in Rock Hill.
Ice and snow stick to a tree Saturday in Rock Hill.
Michael Keogh scrapes his windshield Saturday morning in Rock Hill.
Sleet and freezing rain covered trees in Fort Mill Saturday.
Ice and snow glisten through peach trees in Fort Mill Saturday.
Ice glistens on the trees at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill Saturday as a kid rides a skateboard.
Ice melts from trees in Fort Mill Saturday.
A couple walks a dog at Walter Elisha Park Saturday in Fort Mill.
Ice melts off of tree limbs in Fort Mill Saturday.
Peach trees glisten with ice Saturday in Fort Mill.
Riley Linker, 6, slides down a hill at Winthrop Lake Saturday.
Henry Langer, 3, slides down a hill in Rock Hill Saturday.
Nolan Langer, 6, falls off his sled Saturday in Rock Hill.
Haley Linker, 9, slides down a hill at Winthrop Lake Saturday.
Eliza Langer, 6, sleds down a hill at Winthrop Lake Saturday.
A man walks his dogs at Winthrop Lake Saturday among icy trees.
Seven-year-olds Landon Gregg, left, and Easton Ruth play in the ice and snow Saturday in Fort Mill.
Ice and snow melt along U.S. 21 in Fort Mill Saturday.
Henry Langer, 3, walks with his sled in Rock Hill Saturday.
Alton Hyatt, 11, sleds down a hill in Rock Hill Saturday.
