Snow may be gone, but cold temperatures are here to stay

Rock Hill residents may not have gotten the snow they were expecting, but the bitter cold weather will continue into Monday.
Wind chill and winter weather advisories are in effect until noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
A blast of cold air across the region brought temperatures that were 20 to 25 degrees below normal, a trend that will continue Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. A cold wave is likely Monday.
Transportation officials are continuing to de-ice roads across the state, including in York County, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Residents across the county received anywhere from a light dusting of snow to up to 2 or 3 inches Saturday. While early forecasts had called for nearly 6 inches of powder by Saturday morning, experts say a blast of cold air lagged behind the precipitation, resulting in less snow and ice forming on the ground.
