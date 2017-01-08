School start delayed Monday in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

The start of the school day at schools throughout York, Chester and Lancaster counties will be delayed two hours Monday because of the wintry weather. Officials for the Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Clover and Chester County and Lancaster County school districts announced the delay Sunday.
Temperatures before sunrise are also expected to be as low as single digits in some areas. Temperatures will remain at or below freezing Monday and will again be very cold Monday night before a warm up into the 40s Tuesday.
