Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

De’Monte Douglas pleaded guilty in a York County courtroom Monday to felony cruelty to animals in a February 2016 incident in Rock Hill. Douglas and another youth, then 14, are accused of torturing a 6-week-old puppy by shooting it nearly 20 times with a BB gun and throwing a knife at it. Douglas, now 18, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and no prison time. The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected because of his age, was petitioned to family court.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Fort Mill Times

Snow falls in Lake Wylie

After rain late Friday turned into a light snow that fell over York County and the region overnight, heavier snow began to fall this morning. A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. and temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing for the rest of the day.

Local

York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm

The South Carolina Department of Transportation released 45,000 gallons of brine mixture onto York County roads Thursday ahead of a storm that could produce up to eight inches of snow beginning Friday. The salt solution is used to keep ice from forming on the roads, although transportation officials said it is not a guarantee ice will not form. The department will continue applying the mixture Friday as the storm moves in.

Local

Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

Children and adults alike "oohed" and "aahed" over a miniature train and village at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in York last week during an annual tradition. The church has displayed the trains and buildings belonging to pastor Charles Aurand and members for nine years. Visitors donated food items and money to give to local charities.

Local

After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant has seen it all in his 45 years of law enforcement, including the last 20 as York County Sheriff. In 2017, he'll pass the reins to son-in-law Kevin Tolson. Bryant looks back on his career as the area's top cop. He shares his last message to York County residents, why he uses a Clint Eastwood-inspired ring tone and keeps Christmas cards from former President George W. Bush.

Local

Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away

Robert and Jennifer Hudson of Fort Mill took the final step of adopting their daughter Haidie Hudson, a 12-year-old from the Philippines. Judge David Guyton approved the adoption at a hearing Wednesday in York County Family Court. The couple adopted their first child Maricar Hudson, 17, also from the Philippines, four years ago.

Editor's Choice Videos