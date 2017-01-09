Local

January 9, 2017 4:14 PM

Powerball ticket sold at Rock Hill QuikTrip store worth $100K

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Check your Powerball lottery tickets: You may have won $100,000.

Officials say a Powerball ticket sold in Rock Hill for Saturday’s drawing is worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip station on Anderson Road.

The winning numbers were: 3-12-24-37-63 with a Powerball number 10.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

