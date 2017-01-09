Watching Clemson vs. Alabama? A breakdown of top York County sports bars

So here’s the scenario: The National Championship game between Clemson and Alabama starts at 8 p.m., and you’ve invited a few friends over to your living room/basement/man cave.
Those friends called a few of their close friends, and suddenly there aren’t enough chairs to support the whole crew before kickoff on ESPN.
Have no fear: York County has plenty of sports bars and pubs for everyone.
In no particular order, here are my top picks of the best places around Rock Hill or Fort Mill to enjoy a drink and a dinner during college football’s most anticipated game.
McHale’s Irish Pub
Address: 122 E. Main St., Rock Hill
Why should I go?: McHale’s offers an easy-going atmosphere, with plenty of food options and friendly staff around to please the pickiest of food snobs.
They’ve got a 100-inch projection screen on which you can watch the game, and the bar typically draws a loyal crowd each Saturday and Sunday for college football and NFL action.
What should I order?: Go for the leprechaun balls as the appetizer. Trust me on this. There’s also a Monday night special on pitchers of Blue Moon or Miller Lite.
Towne Tavern
Address: 2000 SC-160, Fort Mill, SC 29708
Why should I go?: It’s probably the hottest spot in Fort Mill tonight. Expect a big crowd of Clemson fans eager to see their team exorcise their 2016 demons against ’Bama.
They have 34 television sets around the bar, and are asking customers to make reservations due to the high volume of people.
What should I order?: Check out the drink specials, including dollar 8-ounce Bud Lights, a $5 Absolut cocktail and 60-cent chicken wings.
Revolutions
Address: Rock Hill Galleria, 2225 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill
Why should I go?: Bowling, tasty wings and a 30-foot TV screen — What else is there to say? If you’re up for a little fun that doesn’t involve a bar stool, Revolutions can cater your party.
There are plenty of TVs to check out the game if your bowling game is lacking.
What should I order?: There’s plenty of options, including a $75 party package that includes four reserved seats, a drink and a selection of snacks.
There’s also a number of “Game Time” kickoff specials that include pulled pork sliders, loaded tots or their famous wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Address: 1460 Meeting Blvd #119, Rock Hill
Why should I go?: It’s a bar built for sports fans — and it’s developed a tremendous following over the past few years with franchises dotting the country.
Expect to see fans of all college football teams coming together here tonight.
What should I order?: I typically come for the legendary bourbon honey mustard wings and end up falling back in love with the dessert nachos.
Hartland’s Bar
Address: 2260 Cross Pointe Dr #101, Rock Hill
Why should I go?: There’s nothing wrong with a little rivalry. Bar manager Thomas Perez says while many fans who show tonight will be card-carrying Clemson diehards, there should still be a fair amount of Crimson Tide in the building.
What should I order?: Check out the 69-cent chicken wings tonight — I’m a big fan of the Carolina Gold.
Domestic pints are just $2, with $4 Fireball shots. Perez told me the bar could be offering some $3 special Clemson-themed shots...
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
2017 College Football Playoff national championship
Teams: No. 1 Alabama (14-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (13-1)
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
When: 8 p.m. today
TV: ESPN
