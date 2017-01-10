Driver killed when car hits tree in Lancaster County

One person died Tuesday morning when a car hit a tree on Beacon Road, about 4.5 miles east of Lancaster.
The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu sedan went off the right side of the road, then up an embankment before crashing through a fence and striking a tree, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
The driver, who was killed, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identify of the driver was not available. That information will be released from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office after family members have been notified.
Check back for updates.
Comments