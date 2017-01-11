Kitchen fire displaces residents, leaves $10K damage in Rock Hill home

A kitchen fire in a Rock Hill home resulted in $10,000 worth of damage Tuesday, said Deputy Chief Mark Simmons of the Rock Hill Fire Department.
The fire happened at 1773 Kallaramo Road, Simmons said. No one was injured, and firefighters stopped the owner’s dog from running back into the house, he said.
A neighbor came over with a fire extinguisher and was able to get part of the fire down before firefighters arrived, Simmons said.
There was smoke damage in some rooms and fire damage in the kitchen, Simmons said.
He said there was no visible damage on the exterior of the home. The occupants were displaced, he said.
