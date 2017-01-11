Kitchen fire displaces residents, leaves $10K damage in Rock Hill home

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it Pause

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court