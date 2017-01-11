York Co. deputies honor late chaplain Bob Lindsay, ‘a big man with a bigger heart’

There was no order for York County Sheriff’s Office deputies to attend the funeral Tuesday for longtime chaplain the Rev. Bob Lindsay.
But “Big Bob” Lindsay, who died Jan. 3 at 66, was so beloved that dozens of officers showed up.
The sheriff’s office honor guard acted as pallbearers.
“Big Bob Lindsay was a big man with a bigger heart,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “A truly great man.”
Lindsay pastored Rock Hill Deliverance Center church. For years, he brought people of different races together for programs and what Lindsay called a “crusade” against racism, poverty and other social ills. Yet he always had time for deputies.
He was a chaplain for the sheriff’s office since 1999, encompassing most of the term of former Sheriff Bruce Bryant, who retired last week.
Lindsay died at hospice after an illness, but was always looking out for others, Bryant said.
“He cared deeply for the officers and their families and helped them with any troubles they might be having,” Bryant said.
“Many times, he would come into my office and we would pray together for the safety of the men and women of this office,” Bryant said. “I was honored to call Bob Lindsay my friend, and we all were honored to have him as the chaplain.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments