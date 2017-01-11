York Co. deputies honor late chaplain Bob Lindsay, ‘a big man with a bigger heart’

2:32 University Center developers release video of project Pause

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university