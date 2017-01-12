Overnight mobile home fire leaves man, 73, dead in Lake Wylie area

A 73-year-old man died in an overnight fire in a mobile home in the Lake Wylie area, said Trent Farris, public information officer with the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials are investigating the death, he said. The fire happened at 5950 Oakridge Road, at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A neighbor told The Herald Thursday morning that she was told by firefighters who responded that a kerosene heater in the home may have been knocked over.
The neighbor, who was at the scene of the fire, said she called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when she saw the fire. The neighbor said she believed the resident was in the mobile home at the time.
Firefighters found the man deceased in the home.
“The best we can tell at this point, the fire appears to be accidental,” Faris wrote.
The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department responded.
The man has not yet been identified by authorities.
