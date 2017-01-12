Overnight mobile home fire leaves man, 73, dead in Lake Wylie area

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation Pause

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials