Police find body on tracks, say man may have been hit, killed by train in Rock Hill

A man is believed to have been struck by a train and killed on the railroad tracks of Norfolk Southern rail lines in Rock Hill, police say.
The man is believed to have been trespassing on the tracks and was possibly struck by a train at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill police department.
Officers responded to the 1200 Block of East White Street at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found the body, Bollinger said.
There were no witness to the incident, he said. A passerby found the man lying on the track. The incident is under investigation.
Further details were not available Thursday morning.
