Rock Hill man ‘debt free’ after claiming $100K Powerball lottery win

A Rock Hill man claimed a $100,000 prize in the Powerball lottery this week, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The man, who was unidentified in a release sent by lottery officials Thursday morning, said after cashing his winning ticket that he was leaving “debt free.”
His winning ticket matched with those drawn on Saturday (3, 12, 24, 37, 63 and Powerball 10). His $50,000 win was doubled with the purchase of PowerPlay for an extra dollar.
The man told officials he was about to leave his home for church on Sunday when he remembered the Powerball ticket.
“Honey, I’m going to skip church,” he said, according to the release.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The estimated jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball® drawing is $121 million.
For selling the claimed ticket, the QuikTrip store on North Anderson Road in Rock Hill will receive a commission of $1,000.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments