Hundreds gather in York to honor Martin Luther King Jr. (PHOTOS)

York Comprehensive High School students and staff ride a float at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade was held in downtown York Saturday.
Members of the Naval JROTC march at the York Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday.
A baby waves during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown York Saturday.
Hundreds gathered in downtown York Saturday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade.
Women and girls smile and wave atop a float Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York.
A woman smiles and waves at spectators at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown York Saturday.
S.C. Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, waves to parade-goers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York.
A member of a step team participates in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday in downtown York.
Kierra Steele, Miss York Comprehensive High School, waves from a convertible Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York.
Steppers perform Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.
York Comprehensive High School homecoming queen Whitney Strong smiles and waves at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.
The Martin Luther King Jr. parade was held in downtown York Saturday.
Spectators at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York wave and take photos Saturday.
Members of Carolina Dive and Rescue wave to the crowd at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York.
Members of Jefferson High School's class of 1970 ride on a float at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday in York.
Parade-goers wave during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday.
Spectators wave and cheer at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday in York.
A dance team performs at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown York Saturday.
Dancers perform Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown York.
From left, Tiffney Love, Lola Love and Mary Love wave to parade participants Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.
Parade watchers cheer during a dance performance Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York.
A group of women walk for breast cancer awareness at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday in York.
Alma McClain waves to church friends at the York Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday.
Children wave to spectators Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in York.
A parade-goer at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade takes a photo Saturday in York.
