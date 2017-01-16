Winthrop students ‘keep Dr. King’s dream alive’ with day of service

Around 400 Winthrop University students turned a day off into a “day on” for service in the Rock Hill community.
Students from all backgrounds took part Monday in a variety of service learning events around the city in honor of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
While students had the day off from classes for MLK Day, many took the opportunity to give back to those in need, including veterans, the homeless or the socioeconomically disadvantaged.
Winthrop President Dan Mahony and his wife, Laura, spent the morning with students making 1,600 sandwiches to feed the homeless in Charlotte.
“It’s amazing to me,” Mahony said. “I’ve done these types of activities, and the schools I’ve been at have never had this type of turnout. I’m overwhelmed to see the students come out like they do.”
Students also spent their time creating hygiene packs with toiletries for local warming centers or connecting with veterans at the American Legion.
#Winthrop students will be putting together around 1,600 sandwiches this morning to send to the needy in #RockHill. #WUMLK17 pic.twitter.com/TMVkiQte5Y— David Thackham (@DThackham) January 16, 2017
The Council of Student Leaders will hold a Unity Day Cookout Monday in the Richardson Ballroom, and a candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dina’s Place. Winthrop officials say MLK Day is the school’s largest one-day service event.
King was a Baptist minister and social activist who led the Civil Rights movement in the United States for nearly two decades until his death by assassination in 1968.
Students like Rethesa Carner and Ashley McHam said they were looking forward to getting involved in the community. They helped construct hoop houses at the Rock Hill Educational Garden to help extend the life of the plots.
“I’m looking forward to meeting some new friends, planting some plants in the garden and keeping Dr. King’s dream alive,” McHam said.
I'd estimate there are about 400 volunteers slowly trickling out from @winthropu as they make their way to serve on #WUMLK17 pic.twitter.com/QfMNMRuhhC— David Thackham (@DThackham) January 16, 2017
