A portion of Rock Hill’s Eden Terrace to be closed next week until early April

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, Eden Terrace, from Celriver Road to Wilkerson Road, will be closed to traffic for the Celriver Road widening project, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The road will reopen on Friday, April 7, the DOT said.
A detour can be taken from Eden Terrace, according to the DOT.
Turn left onto Riverview Road heading towards Cherry Road. Turn right onto Cherry and go to the intersection of Celriver Road, turning right onto Celriver Road and travel to Eden Terrace.
Road work will be done by Blythe Development, Inc. with the DOT.
Questions should be directed to John Huskins, S.C. DOT Rock Hill Construction Office at 803-324-3545.
