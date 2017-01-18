Local
Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington
Nearly 50 women from Winthrop University or nearby communities will take a bus to Washington, D.C. this weekend to take part in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Thousands of women nationwide are mobilizing to "push for better" in regards to women's issues, including reproductive rights, LGBTQIA equality and more. Winthrop professor and department chair Jeannie Haubert talks about her role in this weekend's demonstration.David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com