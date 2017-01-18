Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

Nearly 50 women from Winthrop University or nearby communities will take a bus to Washington, D.C. this weekend to take part in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Thousands of women nationwide are mobilizing to "push for better" in regards to women's issues, including reproductive rights, LGBTQIA equality and more. Winthrop professor and department chair Jeannie Haubert talks about her role in this weekend's demonstration.
David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

Leslie Jurado of Rock Hill said she hopes a bill introduced this week by South Carolina lawmakers will legalize medical marijuana. Leslie's daughter, 14-year-old Isabel Jurado, suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes seizures and other debilitating conditions. Jurado said she believes medical marijuana will help give her daughter a better quality of life.

Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

De’Monte Douglas pleaded guilty in a York County courtroom Monday to felony cruelty to animals in a February 2016 incident in Rock Hill. Douglas and another youth, then 14, are accused of torturing a 6-week-old puppy by shooting it nearly 20 times with a BB gun and throwing a knife at it. Douglas, now 18, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and no prison time. The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected because of his age, was petitioned to family court.

Lake Wylie man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience

Lake Wylie resident Dan Benish — a member of Clemson University's 1982 national championship football team and former NFL player — is hoping his nephew and current Clemson football offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, will take home the national championship title in Alabama. Benish moved to York County to be closer to friends and die-hard Clemson fans he met in 1979 while playing for the Tigers.

Sledding, dog walking part of winter storm fun in York County

Despite light precipitation Friday night and Saturday morning, York County residents found ways to enjoy the remnants of the winter storm. Children took advantage of a thin layer of ice to sled and make "snow" angels, but sidewalks were clear enough for dog walkers and runners to resume their routines.

