Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

De’Monte Douglas pleaded guilty in a York County courtroom Monday to felony cruelty to animals in a February 2016 incident in Rock Hill. Douglas and another youth, then 14, are accused of torturing a 6-week-old puppy by shooting it nearly 20 times with a BB gun and throwing a knife at it. Douglas, now 18, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and no prison time. The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected because of his age, was petitioned to family court.