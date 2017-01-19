1 dead, 2 wounded in Rock Hill shooting

A Wednesday night incident on Blake Street is under investigation by Rock Hill police. One person was dead at the scene and two were taken to hospitals, police said.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

Leslie Jurado of Rock Hill said she hopes a bill introduced this week by South Carolina lawmakers will legalize medical marijuana. Leslie's daughter, 14-year-old Isabel Jurado, suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes seizures and other debilitating conditions. Jurado said she believes medical marijuana will help give her daughter a better quality of life.

Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

De’Monte Douglas pleaded guilty in a York County courtroom Monday to felony cruelty to animals in a February 2016 incident in Rock Hill. Douglas and another youth, then 14, are accused of torturing a 6-week-old puppy by shooting it nearly 20 times with a BB gun and throwing a knife at it. Douglas, now 18, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and no prison time. The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected because of his age, was petitioned to family court.

