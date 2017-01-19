1 dead, 2 wounded in Rock Hill shooting

York Comprehensive High School history and government teacher Jane Gilfillan is taking 45 students and a handful of parents to President Elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. this week. The teacher has attended the past seven inaugurations and said she believes students should "see our government at work."
Around 400 Winthrop University students on Monday helped honor the memory of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. by serving people in need in Rock Hill. The students helped pack sandwiches, make scarves, create hygiene packs and more for the homeless.
Hundreds gathered in downtown York Saturday afternoon for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Local churches, civic organizations, beauty queens, dance troupes, law enforcement and lawmakers waved to the crowds atop floats and in cars.
Leslie Jurado of Rock Hill said she hopes a bill introduced this week by South Carolina lawmakers will legalize medical marijuana. Leslie's daughter, 14-year-old Isabel Jurado, suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes seizures and other debilitating conditions. Jurado said she believes medical marijuana will help give her daughter a better quality of life.
Mozel Neely is the last survivor of the three men who started South Carolina's oldest MLK parade in York in 1981. Neely said that King's ideal that all men are equal and should love each other remains true today.
Matthew Adkins, 17, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in November to the 2015 burglary and arson of three houses, including his own, which he set fire to while his parents and a sister were inside. He was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after York County prosecutors argued he could not control his behavior and said he is a threat to the public.
Hundreds packed the historic Chester Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Wednesday to remember long-time Chester County Supervisor Carlisle Roddey, who served from 1974-1999 and again from 2007-2015, and was the radio voice for the Chester High School football games.
De’Monte Douglas pleaded guilty in a York County courtroom Monday to felony cruelty to animals in a February 2016 incident in Rock Hill. Douglas and another youth, then 14, are accused of torturing a 6-week-old puppy by shooting it nearly 20 times with a BB gun and throwing a knife at it. Douglas, now 18, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and no prison time. The 14-year-old, whose identity is protected because of his age, was petitioned to family court.