Lancaster woman dead after car hit embankment, tree, officials say

A 47-year-old Lancaster woman has died after her car struck a tree off S.C. Hwy 903 east of Lancaster, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tony Keller.
The crash happened at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Keller said. The woman was driving a 2005 Chevrolet SUV east on S.C. 903 when she ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and hit a tree, he said.
The woman was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the car, Keller said. She had to be mechanically extracted. The woman was transported to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, where she died of her injuries, Keller said.
Four juvenile passengers were in the car, Keller said. All have been transported to local medical facilities and it is unknown whether any of the passengers were wearing a seat belt. None of the passengers were ejected from the car or trapped inside the vehicle, Keller said.
When the woman’s SUV hit the tree, debris hit a parked Toyota pick up, Keller said.
No other information is available.
