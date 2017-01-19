York Comprehensive High varsity girls basketball coach Marilyn Milton resigns

York Comprehensive High varsity girls basketball coach Marilyn Milton resigned from her coaching position Wednesday, citing personal and family reasons.
Milton’s resignation is effective immediately, according to York schools public information officer Tim Cooper.
Milton joined the staff as head coach in 2015. She will remain a teacher in the science department at York Comprehensive High, Cooper said.
Assistant coach Andrew Dean will take over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Dean has served as an assistant coach since 2015.
Steve Boyd, the school’s athletic director, said he appreciates “all the hard work Coach Milton has put into the Lady Cougars program.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
