Winthrop student from Fort Mill passes away unexpectedly

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:08 Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)