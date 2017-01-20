Winthrop campaign scene featured on White House website after Trump sworn in

Moments after Donald Trump was sworn in as president Friday, the image on WhiteHouse.gov changed to a photo of the new president campaigning at Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill.
The main photo on the official White House website featured a January 2016 scene of Trump campaigning on the Rock Hill campus. The photo went up almost as soon as Trump took the oath to take over the office from outgoing President Barack Obama.
The photo was taken from behind Trump’s podium as he waved to the crowd. The Eagles’ Big South championship banners can be seen above the crowd of supporters.
While Winthrop hosted many other presidential candidates during the presidential campaign, the GOP frontrunner was one of the few candidates awarded Secret Service protection.
Trump’s crowds had been some of the largest and most raucous of the campaign season. The 6,100-seat basketball arena on Eden Terrace in Rock Hill was filled with supporters.
The Herald article, “Trump! Massive Crowd Shows There is No Doubt Who ‘Silent Majority’ Want,” following the campaign also was posted online to donaldjtrump.com website.
