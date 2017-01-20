York County prosecutor, sheriff irate over Obama shortening drug dealer sentences

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting Pause

2:00 Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

1:35 York teacher wants students to see 'government at work' at inauguration

1:08 Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:36 Video: relive Winthrop's 76-73 basketball win over Asheville

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes