Fans flock to late-night Winthrop Eagles game

Winthrop University students finished their classes Thursday, threw on their Big South T-shirts and headed to the big game.
The community joined them -- even parents bringing their young children out on a school night -- to watch the Winthrop Eagles take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at Winthrop Coliseum.
The nationally televised 9 p.m. game brought out more than 3,200 fans, who chanted, screamed and danced along with the cheerleaders.
The Rock Hill team sent the Bulldogs yelping back to the North Carolina mountains with a 76-73 win.
