Fans flock to late-night Winthrop Eagles game

2:00 Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington Pause

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:36 Video: relive Winthrop's 76-73 basketball win over Asheville

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes