Lancaster County’s Haile gold mine celebrates successful ‘inaugural gold pour’

Lancaster County’s Haile gold mine announced Friday that it had successfully completed its “inaugural gold pour.”
The gold mine, which is run by OceanaGold Corporation, said the pour marks the first gold production from the Haile site in 25 years.
The pour is “an enormous milestone” for the Haile site, according to vice president and general manager David Thomas.
“We wouldn’t be celebrating the rebirth of this 200-year-old Haile mine as a modern, state-of-the-art operation without the tremendous and valued support of the community, our employees, Lancaster County and the State of South Carolina,” said Thomas.
OceanaGold says it expects to produce 150,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold at Haile in 2017.
David Thackham: @dthackham
Comments