January 23, 2017 12:54 PM

Keep eye out for wet roads, chance of showers when heading home this evening

By David Thackham

YORK COUNTY

Drivers heading home from work around 5 p.m. today should expect wet roads and a decent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are predicting that there will be up to a 50 percent chance of showers this afternoon, with cloudy conditions and a high temperature of 59 degrees.

There should be a light wind around 8 miles per hour, according to predictions.

The chance of rain around York County should drop to 20-30 percent by 8 p.m. In all, the NWS predicts precipitation of around 0.3 inches.

Temperatures are expected to rest in the low 50s until around 11 p.m. Monday.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

