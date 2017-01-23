Keep eye out for wet roads, chance of showers when heading home this evening

Drivers heading home from work around 5 p.m. today should expect wet roads and a decent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists are predicting that there will be up to a 50 percent chance of showers this afternoon, with cloudy conditions and a high temperature of 59 degrees.
There should be a light wind around 8 miles per hour, according to predictions.
The chance of rain around York County should drop to 20-30 percent by 8 p.m. In all, the NWS predicts precipitation of around 0.3 inches.
Temperatures are expected to rest in the low 50s until around 11 p.m. Monday.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
