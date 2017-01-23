Rock Hill will apply for federal funds to help pay for proposed bus transit system

City officials Monday night took a step toward creating a bus transit system in Rock Hill.
The Rock Hill City Council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to apply for Federal Transit Administration funds to help pay for a four-route, seven-bus system that could debut by fall 2018.
Officials can begin applying for the funds next month. The council narrowly approved – on a 4-3 vote – the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a lease purchase agreement not exceeding $6.6 million to purchase buses and other related infrastructure.
A second reading will be on Feb. 6.
Council members Kevin Sutton, John Black and Jim Reno voted in opposition, hoping to postpone the second reading until a later date.
City Manager David Vehaun said the ordinance does not obligate the city to purchase the buses, but is intended to strengthen Rock Hill’s application to the FTA by demonstrating the city’s commitment to finance the project.
If the city’s application is accepted, officials could begin a federal procurement process by April. If all goes smoothly, they could start placing an order through vendors for buses by August.
Several city leaders have supported the transit proposal, saying it could allow most residents more access to the city’s top growth areas, such as Knowlege Park, Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Mayor Doug Echols said 80-85 percent of the annual cost, including operating expenses, could be paid for through a federal grant. Leaders will be applying for funds through the Urbanized Area Formula Program Assistance. The program makes federal resources available for urbanized areas (cities with a population of 50,000 or more) to help fund capital improvement projects like transit systems, crime prevention or other relevant expenses.
The project would annually cost around $2 million to $2.5 million each of the first five years, city leaders say.
7 City officials say the proposed transit bus system would involve 7 buses working 4 routes.
Echols said Rock Hill likely would be responsible for about $300,000-$400,000 annually. The mayor said the city would look to form partnerships with local businesses to help cover the cost.
Rock Hill’s bus transit proposal would include seven buses responsible for four routes around the city.
The buses would run 14-15 hours each day, with approximately 10 stops per route. Three of the routes would take about an hour to complete, while a shorter downtown route would take just 30 minutes.
Routes would include stops along Cherry Road, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Main Street and Herlong Avenue. Most of the bus routes encircle the Knowledge Park, or University Center, area.
Council member Kathy Pender said the plan had “overwhelming potential.”
Officials recently extended access to more homes and stores on the westernmost route. That route stretches from Piedmont Medical Center, down Constitution Boulevard and through downtown Rock Hill before passing through Fountain Park and servicing Saluda Street.
The proposed new route would keep those streets in play, while adding stops along S.C. 901, or Heckle Boulevard. It would serve as a connecter between Herlong Avenue and Saluda Street.
The new route would be helpful to those wanting to reach York County Family Court, the county’s Social Services Department office and the Clinton College campus.
A 2015 transportation study found that many of those living between Dave Lyle Boulevard, Saluda Street and Heckle Boulevard were without a vehicle.
Rock Hill officials say they’d like to use 35-foot electric buses much like the Proterra Catalyst, which they say will save nearly $500,000 in operating costs. Rather than needing constant gas fillups, the buses would be charged overnight.
The bus transit plan would be fare-free.
However, in a recent poll of around 100 Rock Hill residents, 57 percent said they would be willing to pay a fare if it meant adding more stops or routes.
The concept would include the creation of a Free Rider app that would help track buses in real time and alert a rider to the estimated time of a bus at their stop.
