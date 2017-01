'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court

Jacob Smith, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in a York County criminal sexual conduct case involving two boys, ages 13 and 14, who were victims. Smith, who lives in Rock Hill, is accused of sexually molesting the boys, who he forged a relationship with through his church and in his role as a baseball coach. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.