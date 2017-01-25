Chester dogs in animal abuse case left without food, water, vet care, attorney says

Prosecutors showed pictures and offered testimony Wednesday to show the condition of more than 100 dogs found in the 2016 Chester County animal cruelty case against Jordan Johnson. Johnson, 48, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges and received probation. Prosecutors argued in court Wednesday to prevent Johnson from getting back the rescued dogs, which have been fostered out to families around the country.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

