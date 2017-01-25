Local

January 25, 2017 6:18 PM

‘You could be home by now’: Rock Hill aims to attract tech-first work force

By David Thackham

ROCK HILL

The Rock Hill Economic Development Corp. has unveiled a new logo and a new round of billboards to help market the city as a technology-first and business-friendly scene.

The new logo will soon be the main brand element of the RHEDC’s freshly updated website, RockHillUSA.com. Officials expect a full launch by June.

The marketing campaign is designed to spread awareness of local development initiatives happening in and around the city.

Meanwhile, officials are releasing a new round of advertising billboards to keep Rock Hill on the minds of employers.

The billboards, which will show up on Interstate 77 and Interstate 485 this week, advertise for a new dedicated jobs website exclusively for Rock Hill area companies looking for qualified white-collar employees.

Leaders are hoping to sign up around 30 Rock Hill businesses and post 75 resumes by the end of the year. The site is free for job-seekers.

The billboards are targeted toward the 40,000-plus “knowledge-economy” commuters who drive to Charlotte for work each day.

The concept tells drivers that “You could be home by now,” “You could have hit snooze,” “You could have finished your coffee,” had they chosen a position in Rock Hill.

