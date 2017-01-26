CMPD fatally shoots one person in east Charlotte; no officers hurt

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fatally shot one person Thursday in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, police said.
The person was shot in the 6200 block of Albemarle, police tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. “Our thoughts are with all involved,” police Tweeted.
CMPD has been involved in a shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. More info will be provided ASAP. Our thoughts are with all involved.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017
Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.
Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road, CMPD tweeted, urging drivers to use an alternative route. The exit from Independence Road to Albemarle Road also is closed, police say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney was on his way to the scene from Raleigh.
The fatal police shooting is the first in the city since the death of Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20 in northeast Charlotte. That shooting touched off several days of occasionally violent protests while attracting international media attention to the city.
In November, District Attorney Andy Murray Murray exonerated Officer Brentley Vinson in the Scott shooting, and the prosecutor denounced pervasive rumors about the case that had spread on social media.
Meanwhile, Scott’s family retained the same attorney who won a record $2.25 million settlement in 2015 from the city in a wrongful-death lawsuit from another police shooting.
