Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

Michael and Jennifer Hart of Rock Hill, parents of murder victim Anthony Hart, talk about their son, who saved the man who later shot him to death from being further beaten during an Aug. 2, 2016 fight on Frank Street in Rock Hill. Police say the gunman, Quinteris Miller, returned to the scene of the fight Aug. 9 and shot and killed Hart, believing he was the man who had beaten him. Miller, who police say later admitted he had shot the wrong man, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday.