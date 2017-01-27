Versatility and experience behind The Fifth Divine

Band names are often a tricky thing to decode, so The Fifth Divine – live, Saturday at T-Bones on The Lake in Lake Wylie – has a moniker that could mean any number of things. Logically, there are five members to account for: Lindsay Holland Tripp, vocals/viola; Dave Haywood, guitar/vocals; John Woodward, drums/vocals; Pete Lents, keyboards/vocals and Forrest Brown, bass guitar.
As what is ‘divine,’ that’s a little tricky. It’s a quandary, but perusing this Charlotte-based band’s vast and varied song list, it just might mean that The Fifth Divine is collectively skilled at finding favorites and hits, predicting musical moods to discover how to entertain audiences of any ilk.
Formed in 2014, a closer look reveals their skills, experience, and versatility. It all began with Dave Haywood and Woodward, brainstorming the idea for a group who could handle any musical genre.
Originally from New Jersey, guitarist Haywood has an impressive bio of experience with references that reveal Les Paul as a mentor, shows with Jon Bon Jovi, plus gigs from Europe to The Caribbean to New York City at Madison Square Garden and beyond. Haywood’s background runs the gamut from jazz, reggae, funk, to rock and soul.
Meanwhile, drummer Woodward’s 25 year career has found him performing and recording with the like of John Mayer, Zac Brown, Uncle Kracker and more. Next add piano player Lentz with a wealth of material knowledge with over 20 years experience, plus two time Dove Award winning bassist Brown whose 15 year career has included travels across the US, Europe and Asia performing in a mind boggling mix musical genres and world glass artists.
The remaining piece of this musical puzzle is USC graduate Tripp with a degree in viola performance and voice plus a daunting range of experience running from symphony, to rock to jazz and beyond.
Together they became The Fifth Divine armed with musical skills, personality and versatility.
Four out of the five are talented vocalists, so expect tight 4-part harmonies of songs from multiple eras. The band specialties include snappy interactive sing-alongs, genre jumping request-based medleys and spontaneous dance parties.
You name it, they do it. Seek and find The Fifth Divine live Saturday at T-Bones on The Lake, 3990 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie. For show information call 831-0170 or check tbonesonthelake.com. For more on the music visit TheFifthDivine.com.
Coming up
Friday: The Rockaholics at Tailgater’s, Rock Hill; Crashbox at The Sandbar, Rock Hill; Audiowine at Empire Pizza II-Newport, Rock Hill; Kevin Winchester (of Flatline Tourist) at Songwriter Showcase/Open Mic with host Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; RK5 at Luke’s Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; Jason Poore at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; DJ Paco at Revolution’s, Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at T-Bones on The Lake, Lake Wylie; Raine at Olio’s Market, Gastonia; Donnie Honeycutt at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Jeff Shows at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; Matt Stafford at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; Pam Taylor in Charlotte Does Aretha at Stage Door Theater, Uptown Charlotte.
Saturday: Troll Dolls Duo at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hil; Mike Faulkenberry & The Whiskey Prophets at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Shannon Lee at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; Whit’s End at Revolution’s, Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Muthaload Band at Pineville Tavern, Pineville; The Sound Committee at Wild Wing Café-Ayrsley, S. Charlotte; David Childers 2017 Kickoff at Doffer’s Canteen, Cramerton.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com. More info on myspace.com/jetrockmedia
Comments