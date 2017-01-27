Purple Heart Homes helps Tega Cay Vietnam veteran 'age in place'

Jackie and Geneva Drakeford of Tega Cay received a helping hand from Purple Heart Homes, an organization started by veterans to help other disabled veterans who were injured while serving. The group installed handrails, replaced doors and upgraded a shower to help the veteran, who was injured three times in Vietnam. The former Marine Corps Cpl. Drakeford received several Purple Hearts and other medals during his three-year service in the 1960s.
Tracy Kimball

Local

Chester dogs in animal abuse case left without food, water, vet care, attorney says

Prosecutors showed pictures and offered testimony Wednesday to show the condition of more than 100 dogs found in the 2016 Chester County animal cruelty case against Jordan Johnson. Johnson, 48, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges and received probation. Prosecutors argued in court Wednesday to prevent Johnson from getting back the rescued dogs, which have been fostered out to families around the country.

