Purple Heart Homes helps Tega Cay Vietnam veteran 'age in place'

Jackie and Geneva Drakeford of Tega Cay received a helping hand from Purple Heart Homes, an organization started by veterans to help other disabled veterans who were injured while serving. The group installed handrails, replaced doors and upgraded a shower to help the veteran, who was injured three times in Vietnam. The former Marine Corps Cpl. Drakeford received several Purple Hearts and other medals during his three-year service in the 1960s.