Purple Heart recipient receives help in Tega Cay

Vietnam War veteran Jackie Drakeford has a clean, peaceful home.
Half-a-century ago, he was a U.S. Marine, fighting in a chaotic jungle in the First Battle of Khe Sanh in Vietnam, where hundreds were wounded and killed in hand-to-hand combat.
Three times during his three years in the Vietnam War, the Tega Cay resident suffered devastating injuries and was exposed to Agent Orange in 1967. Three times, he became a Purple Heart recipient.
"I had a few rough days, but I made it back," said Drakeford, who has had a knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
His sacrifice caught the attention of Purple Heart Homes, which sought to help the York County resident, who has mobility challenges including walking up and down stairs.
"It is important for communities to understand what these fellows have been through and how their quality of life diminishes because of where they have been," said Cathy Morris, operations manager for Purple Heart Homes.
The Statesville, N.C.-based nonprofit was started by disabled veterans to help aging veterans make home improvements, so they can "age in place" in the homes where they have raised families, said Tim Parker, chief operations officer. The organization also helps younger veterans with home ownership.
"For the rest of his life, Jackie will be able to move more easily in and out of his house and live a safe, dignified life," Parker said Thursday at the Drakeford home.
Family and friends gathered at the two-story Tega Cay house on a golf course, where Purple Heart Homes held a ceremony to honor the war hero. The Drakefords showed off the improvements, which included new exterior doors, new handrails on the front porch, grab bars in the stairway and a renovated shower.
"It means more than I can explain," Jackie Drakeford said. "I couldn’t ask for a better organization to help veterans."
Geneva Drakeford said the improvements have already helped.
"To think enough of us and his service to the country to come out and want to do this for us," she said. "Especially for him to be able to now go up and down the stairs kind of at ease."
Comments