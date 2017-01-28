Rock Hill will hold pedestrian plan meeting, Winthrop to host Obamacare talk

Rock Hill officials will host a public meeting 4-7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan at Manchester Meadows.
The meeting is designed to allow the public to tell city officials where their cares and concerns are with walking and biking access in Rock Hill.
Winthrop to host Affordable Care Act discussion Monday
Winthrop University will host a panel discussion on the Affordable Care Act in South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Dina’s Place in the DiGiorgio Campus Center.
Panelists include Windsor W. Sherrill, Clemson University professor, and Rozalynn Goodwin, vice president for S.C. Hospital Association. Morton & Gettys attorney Melissa Cassell will moderate the event.
There will be a question-and-answer period.
John C. West Forum on Politics and Policy will host the event.
Anyone who can’t attend the event may watch it live on the West Forum’s Facebook page.
This is the second of three sessions called “Palmetto Focus: A Series on the Issues in South Carolina.”
For more information, email West Forum Co-Director Katarina Moyon at moyonk@winthrop.edu.
Tega Cay Dairy Queen to open next month
Dairy Queen is hiring full- and part-time employees at a new Tega Cay location set to open next month at 2524 Highway 160.
It will be operated by Rocky Romano and Brian Murray.
The store will celebrate its grand opening Feb. 20. There will be free giveaways and special promotions.
Employees for all positions are needed, including leadership, kitchen and customer-facing roles. Visit pleaseapplyonline.com/BCRFoodsDQ/.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments