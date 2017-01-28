Little boys in Fort Mill learn ‘unique’ lesson with tiny race cars

Jack Dollyhigh loves to roll up his sleeves and build race cars with his dad. He likes getting his hands dirty working on wheels and axles and tuning them.
“We got it ready to go,” the 11-year-old from Fort Mill said Saturday.
He wasn’t behind the wheel of the car, however. The boy joined nearly 60 Cub Scouts for the Pinewood Derby race at Unity Presbyterian Church.
The boys in Pack 108 take home a block of wood, where they carve, sand, paint and install wheels to make a car. For some, decoration is key. Some attach Superman stickers, while others glue marshmallows with smiley faces to the driver’s seat.
Jack finished first, just like last summer when he took home the world championship title in New York City, where 400 other Cub Scouts convened to race the 5-ounce cars.
Jack didn’t brag about his big win or boast about his trek to the Big Apple. He said the best part about making the car is working with his dad. He’s not sure if he will become a professional, though.
“I might want to do that as work, but I don’t know,” he said at the race.
Another Scout, Aaden Roberts, knows a few things about making derby cars. He added graphite powder, drilled holes and put weights in the “greenish” car.
“I like to win trophies,” he said as he stood with a handful of boys cheering as the cars sped down the silver embankment and through the digital timer.
Roy Cleeland, a parent volunteer, said the derby is a unique experience for the boys.
“It’s not the easiest thing to do, but you work together as a team, and then you try to come up with a car that either looks really neat or is as fast as it possibly can go,” Cleeland said.
The lesson is sportsmanship, Cleeland added, and it teaches the boys how to work with tools.
“Everybody cheers,” he said, “and there are no tears.”
